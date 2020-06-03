(The Center Square) – Arizona Republicans are calling for investigations into a complaint alleging the son of a state lawmaker had voted in Arizona's elections for years while living in New York.
The complaint filed Friday with Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office alleged Daniel Jonathan Epstein, the 29-year-old son of Democratic state Rep. Denise "Mitzi" Epstein of Tempe, has been a resident of New York for several years but voted in several Arizona elections using vote-by-mail.
The complaint shows multiple pieces of evidence that Epstein is a New York resident. Tempe resident Peggy McClain filed the complaint with the aid of local elections attorney Tim La Sota.
Epstein has not responded to requests for comment, nor has the state's Democratic party.
Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward released a statement Saturday regarding Democrats' lack of a response to the allegations.
"Arizonans expect and deserve the highest form of transparency and integrity from their elected officials," Ward said. "Mitzi Epstein, who continues to push for mandatory all-mail voting in Arizona while ignoring the potential felonies happening right under her nose, must be truthful with the public and Arizona voters. All such allegations of voter fraud should be seriously investigated and, if proven true, the persons accused of these crimes must be swiftly held to account and brought to justice."
La Sota said Wednesday that a portion of the complaint regarding Epstein voting in both the Arizona and California elections in 2010 is not accurate and that they were reconciling voter records.