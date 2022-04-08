(The Center Square) – Funko Inc. is moving its main U.S distribution center to the desert.
The company is leasing a nearly 1 million-square-foot facility in Buckeye, Arizona, according to a press release from the company. It expects to create more than 300 jobs. The company expects that the facility will be operational this month.
“We’re excited to bring Funko to Arizona with the opening this month of our nearly one million square foot facility in Buckeye,” Funko CEO Andrew Perlmutter said in the press release. “The demand for Funko products globally is as high as it’s ever been and the company recently surpassed a billion dollars in revenue for 2021. The consolidation of several warehouses to one single facility will better improve our customer experience and maximize growth opportunities as our business scales.”
The Buckeye distribution center will have the following amenities: an associate gym, green outdoor and indoor spaces, and a future retail outlet store. It will also have 1,500 solar panels covering more than 200 parking spaces for employees, visitors, and customers. The company expects that this will generate 1.24 million kilowatt-hours of power.
“Funko’s new distribution facility in Buckeye highlights Arizona’s strategic location with access to major world markets,” Arizona Commerce Authority CEO Sandra Watson said in the press release. “We are grateful to Funko for choosing Buckeye as the site of their main distribution facility in the U.S., creating hundreds of jobs and furthering Arizona as a logistics destination.”
Funko’s corporate headquarters will remain in Everett, Washington. However, Funko decided to relocate its main distribution facility from Washington to Buckeye because of its location and the available labor pool.
“The news of Funko relocating to Buckeye solidifies our efforts of continuing to attract quality employers to the city,” Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn said in the press release. “The possibility of over 300 jobs available to residents benefits Buckeye and the West Valley. Providing our residents an opportunity to work closer to home will improve their quality of life, with a shorter commute and a career that pops.”