(The Center Square) – Viavi Solutions Inc. is expanding its footprint in Arizona. The company, which manufactures testing and monitoring equipment for networks, has leased 15,000 square feet of office space in Chandler, Arizona. Its location will be the Allred Park Place development at 1445 S. Spectrum Blvd.
The move comes a year after VIAVI announced it would relocate its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley and create an advanced manufacturing operation in Arizona. Previously, VIAVI bought a 104,000 square foot industrial building in the city. The plan was to have the office space and the manufacturing facility at the same location, but the company decided that it needed more space.
VIAVI expects that the two spaces combined will support 230 jobs locally. The company employs 3,600 people across 22 countries.
Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said that he is glad that the company chose his city as its relocation site.
"We are excited about this office lease and expect that VIAVI will continue to expand within Chandler in the years ahead," he said in a press release. "VIAVI is a world-class advanced manufacturer that is a great fit for Chandler's highly educated workforce. We appreciate the company's investment and the high-paying jobs they are bringing to our community."
Additionally, VIAVI senior vice president of human resources Petra Nagel said that the company is happy with the location it picked.
"This new office is located in a beautiful, modern area and provides additional space for us to expand in Chandler," she said in the press release. "It has been a pleasure working with Chandler's Economic Development team as we build out our manufacturing and continue adding executive leadership positions in Arizona."