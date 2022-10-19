(The Center Square) – Days before the Phoenix Suns begin their regular season, a former employee is going to jail for committing a white-collar crime.
Jeff Allen Marcussen, a former top executive in the ticket office for the basketball team, received a sentence of one year of jail and three years supervised probation with white-collar terms. He got the sentence on Oct. 14, 2022, for his role in an unused ticket resale scheme, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office.
Marcussen, who worked for the Suns for 15 years, unlawfully sold unused Phoenix Suns tickets on a third-party ticket vendor site for profit. He made these sales between August 2017 and February 2019.
In that time, Marcussen received $458,218 in total payout. Additionally, he failed to pay taxes on the proceeds. As a result, he had a tax liability to the Arizona Department of Revenue for $11,818 for his 2017 and 2018 taxes.
Marcussen has repaid both the Phoenix Suns and the Arizona Department of Revenue in full.
For his actions, Marcussen was charged with one count of Fraud Schemes and Artifices, one count of Theft, and two counts of False Return in September 2020. Marcussen pled guilty to the charges of Fraud Schemes and Artifices, and Theft.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office Special Investigation Section conducted the investigation into Marcussen's wrongdoings.