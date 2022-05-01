(The Center Square) – Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel died Saturday of what representatives call “health complications.” She was 45.
She was the first woman elected as Maricopa County’s chief legal officer.
“On behalf of the DeNitto family, we are deeply saddened to announce that Allister Adel DeNitto passed away this morning due to health complications,” the statement read. “We are asking that the press and the public honor her, her legacy, and our family by respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”
Adel is survived by her husband and two young children. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.
Local officials reacted to the news of her death.
"I am heartbroken to learn of Allister’s passing,” said interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Her many years of service to our community leaves a legacy that impacted crime victims, first responders, and animals, just to name a few. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and this community that she so dearly loved."
Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted his condolences.
“How very tragic,” Ducey said. “The hearts and prayers of Arizonans are with Allister’s family, colleagues and close friends. May she Rest In Peace.”
Former Gov. Jan Brewer reacted as well, calling Adel a friend.
“I’m shocked and devastated to learn that my friend, Allister Adel, passed away earlier today. My heart is broken for her husband and two young children that she leaves behind,” she said.
Her former opponent for the county attorney’s office, Julie Gunnigle, offered her condolences.
“My deepest condolences to Allister Adel’s family at this time as they deal with their loss,” Gunnigle said.
Adel’s health had often been an issue shortly after her election when her campaign revealed she had suffered a fall on election day and was treated for a brain bleed. She later announced she had entered a rehab facility for alcoholism and depression.
She faced federal scrutiny after charging Black Lives Matter protesters as gang members.
Adel resigned from her county attorney position in March, days before Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s deadline for her office to answer questions about dropping dozens of charges after missing prosecutorial deadlines.
“I am proud of the many accomplishments of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office during my tenure, including policies that seek justice in a fair and equitable manner, hold violent offenders accountable, protect the rights of crime victims, and keep families safe,” Adel’s March 21 statement said.