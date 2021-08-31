(The Center Square) – A former member of the Arizona Legislature who also was county judge is facing possible jail time for writing off sports cars for his charter bus company.
Keith Bee has pleaded guilty to one count of falsifying a tax return, a Class E felony.
Bee admitted Friday to falsifying his 2011, 2012 and 2013 tax returns to write off more than $214,000 in sports cars as a business expense for Bee Line Transportation, a bus company he ran as CEO.
“Examples of some of the vehicles characterized as vehicles used in the ordinary course of business were several Ford Mustangs, a 2008 Chevrolet Corvette, and a 2003 Porsche,” Bee said in his plea agreement.
Bee will pay $343,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to the plea agreement. A Class E felony carries a penalty of up to five years in prison with a $5,000 fine. Prosecutors told the Arizona Republic that Bee is facing up to 10 months in prison or home confinement and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 9.
Bee, 55, served as a Republican in the Arizona Senate from 1993 to 2001 after one term in the House. He later served as a Pima County justice of the peace in 2017 before resigning once the charges to which he’s pleading came to light.