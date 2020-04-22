(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service says starting Wednesday, anyone caught lighting a fire in one of their six Arizona parks could face fines, even jail time.
In a release, the Forest Service said the ban begins Wednesday and extends until June 30, unless rescinded earlier.
The ban is a step toward freeing up fire and medical resources to fight the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that originated in China.
“While we know that going outside provides forest and grassland visitors needed space, exercise and satisfaction, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” Acting Regional Forester Elaine Kohrman said. “We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can while protecting and keeping employees, the public and our communities safe from the virus and unwanted human-caused wildfires.”
Anyone caught faces “an appearance in federal court, fines, and possible time in jail,” the release said.
The ban includes igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves. Stoves, grills and lanterns are all still allowed as long as they have shut-off valves and the flames are kept at least three feet from flammable materials.
Officials still encourage use of the state’s parks as long as proper distancing measures are taken.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said on Twitter Wednesday that they would be able to reopen Lake Powell on a limited basis this Friday. The lake is a popular summertime haunt for valley residents looking to escape the summer heat.