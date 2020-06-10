(The Center Square) – The Arizona Office of Tourism's new campaign, "Rediscover Arizona," is designed to get Arizonans out of their homes and on the roads exploring the wonders of the state.
"We have a unique opportunity right now to take a much-needed vacation to visit the spectacular parts of our state we often take for granted as residents, but that millions of people flock here to see each year," Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism, told The Center Square.
The first phase of the program focuses entirely in-state, encouraging residents to explore all of the things to see in their own backyard and will continue through at least July 4. Subsequent phases of the program will focus on residents in nearby states and eventually across the country.
"Rediscover Arizona tells the story of the many ways Arizona’s beauty and wonder are perfectly suited to help people reconnect in a way that is most comfortable to them," Johnson said. "The campaign is driven, of course, by spectacular Arizona imagery with slogans inviting people to 'Rediscover Stargazing,' 'Rediscover Wide-Open Spaces' and one of my favorites, 'Rediscover Staycations.' It’s really intended to remind residents of the amazing diversity of landscapes and experiences available right in their own backyards."
Before the pandemic, Arizona's hospitality industry employed nearly 200,000 workers, contributed over $24 billion in visitor spending and $1 billion to the state budget in 2018. In response to the crisis, the Arizona Office of Tourism has communicated with more than 150 tourism leaders from across the state to assess the situation, created the Arizona Hospitality Workforce Connection to unite displaced hospitality workers with opportunities and launched a series of webinars to help inform and encourage those in the industry.
"Re-energizing the tourism industry is an absolutely critical step to getting Arizona’s economy to return strong again," Johnson said. "Tourism is the only industry that positively impacts every community across Arizona."
Visit RediscoverAZ.com to find planning resources, multiple road trip itineraries and a “Know Before You Go” section.