(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court upheld a ruling to invalidate the U.S. Forest Service's approval of an open-pit copper mine in southern Arizona.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 against Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals' plans for the $1.9 billion Rosemont Mine in the Coronado National Forest.
The court said Thursday that Hudbay's mining claims were baseless. "Because no valuable minerals have been found, the claims are necessarily invalid," the court's decision read. "The district court was therefore correct in holding that the Service improperly assumed their validity."
In 2017, a group of environmental organizations – Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Arizona Mining Reform Coalition, and the Sierra Club's Grand Canyon Chapter – filed a lawsuit that challenged the Forest Service's approval of the mine. In 2019, U.S. District Court Judge James Soto overturned the agency's decision, but both Hudbay and the U.S. Department of Justice appealed the decision.
The Center for Biological Diversity was pleased to see the court uphold a previous ruling in this one.
"This momentous decision makes it clear that Hudbay's plan to destroy the beautiful Rosemont Valley is not only a terrible idea, it's illegal," Allison Melton, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a press release. "The Santa Rita Mountains are critically important for Tucson's water supply, jaguars, ocelots, and many other species of rare plants and animals. We won't let them be sacrificed for mining company profits."
Hudbay wants to blast a mile-wide, half-mile deep pit in the Santa Rita Mountains. The environmentalist organizations say that this would have harmed more than 5,000 acres of land.
Hudbay issued a statement on Thursday reiterating that it isn't giving up on the project yet, and will seek other avenues to get it done.
"In the Decision, the Court of Appeals agreed with the District Court's ruling that the U.S. Forest Service relied on incorrect assumptions regarding its legal authority and the validity of Rosemont's unpatented mining claims in the issuance of Rosemont's Final Environmental Impact Statement," the company said in a statement. "While Hudbay reviews the Decision, in any event, the company will continue to pursue its alternative plan to advance its Copper World project."