(The Center Square) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the University of Arizona's exceedingly accurate test to determine if someone had COVID-19, and the college plans to offer it for free to Arizona residents.
The university announced on Wednesday the full approval of the COVID-19 antibody test they developed in-house.
"This antibody test developed by our own researchers is one of the most accurate tests in the country, with an estimated false-positive rate of less than 1 in 5,000," said Dr. Michael D. Dake, senior vice president for UArizona Health Sciences.
The university is also opening up the blood test to any Arizonan over the age of 18.
In partnership with state authorities, UofA has conducted the testing in the state via a site in Pima County since April with the help of $3.5 million in state funding, and expanded to more than two dozen locations in May.
Officials continue to learn more about the antibodies COVID-19 produces, how long they stay in the body, and the degree of protection they offer against further infection.
"For coronaviruses that are most closely related to SARS-CoV2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – antibodies continue to be produced for at least three years," Dake said. "The structure of SARS-CoV2 contains no mutations that would suggest departure from this known behavior of coronaviruses. Based on this knowledge, immunity shorter than a year would be unprecedented for acute viral infections caused by this family of viruses, during which time a vaccine hopefully would become widely available."
People interested in participating must first sign up at covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu.