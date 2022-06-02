(The Center Square) – If Tempe, Arizona, approves a new entertainment district that provides a new home for the Arizona Coyotes, it will result in noise-related issues, the Federal Aviation Administration warned the city in a letter.
The letter from FAA Regional Administrator Tamara A. Swann to Tempe city manager Andrew Ching “strongly encourages” Tempe to consider whether or not the city’s plan “does not support residential development within areas experiencing aviation-related noise levels above an average of 65 decibels.”
The FAA argues that this is a quality of life issue because the venue would be near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. It says that the FAA’s Neighborhood Environmental Survey found that decibel levels of 65 make 60-70% of people in the surrounding area “highly annoyed.”
“Regarding compatible land use planning, the FAA encourages and can support an airport sponsor’s coordination with land use planning authorities to undertake efforts to secure compatible land use development around public use airports,” Swann wrote in the letter. “Since the City of Tempe has authority over the proposed TED project, the FAA strongly encourages the City of Tempe to ensure compatible land use for its citizens and interested stakeholders, as well as those of neighboring jurisdictions.”
The FAA added that airport noise is an issue in the area already. It wrote that the “FAA does not support residential development within areas experiencing aviation related noise levels of Day-Night Average Sound Level (DNL) 65 decibel(dB) or greater.”
The city is negotiating terms that would allow the Coyotes to build a new stadium in the city. However, the city says that the development must be part of a larger project that includes at least 1,000 residential units.
Previously, the Coyotes and FAA have discussed provisions to reduce noise in the housing developments – including crane heights and building heights.
The Arizona Coyotes’ 19-year stretch of playing home games at Gila River Arena in Glendale came to a close at the end of the 2021-2022 NHL season.
The Coyotes put out a statement online defending the plans for the proposed entertainment district.
“All proposed residential structures within this proposed development will be built to mitigate noise to FAA recommended levels,” the website says.