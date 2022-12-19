(The Center Square) – A lawsuit notice of intent was filed by the Center for Biological Diversity in response to Gov. Doug Ducey's shipping container border wall in western Cochise County.
The on Dec. 14 notice was released the same day as the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit but sought to bring the construction company Ashbritt, Inc. to court as well. The Center for Biological Diversity cites that the damming of water by the containers violates the Clean Water Act by adding debris to the streambeds.
"These giant pieces of trash are damming streams that feed the San Pedro River, a desert oasis that's already in danger of drying up," said Robin Silver, co-founder. "Ducey's shameful political stunt will starve the Southwest's last free-flowing river of water, further jeopardizing one of Arizona's crown jewels and an international birding mecca."
Ducey's office responded on Dec. 16, saying they don't comment on pending litigation.
The Center for Biological Diversity says various endangered species are affected by the makeshift wall, including desert pupfish, loach minnow and yellow-billed cuckoos. In October, the Center filed a separate notice of intent because the shipping containers block migration for jaguars and ocelots.
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has stated she will halt all construction on the project but has not commented on whether the existing storage containers will be removed. She had previously suggested the containers be repurposed for low-income housing.
"It's a political stunt," she said to Capital Media Services. "It's a visual barrier that is not actually providing effective barrier to entry. And I think it's a waste of taxpayer dollars."
So far, the storage container wall construction has cost Arizona taxpayers up to $123.6 million. The majority of this cost comes from labor, with eight working crews over 64 days. While some politicians argue the wall is a waste of money, others believe it is an effective means of securing the border.
"They [the federal government] are not engaging with our governor, so the governor is taking it upon himself," said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.
As the time draws near for Hobbs to take power, it is unclear if the storage container wall will be completed.