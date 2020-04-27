Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott accepts 67.2 percent of those who apply for admission -- one of the criteria making it the hardest college in Arizona to get into, according to a recent analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.

The median SAT score of students attending the school was 1240 out of 1600, 24/7 Wall St. reported, and the yearly net cost to attend is $49,912. Many of the selective universities on the list rely on their reputations and high demand among potential students in order to charge more for tuition and board, according to the analysis.

24/7 Wall St. determined the most selective college in each of the 50 states using admissions data compiled for four-year institutions at the National Center for Education Statistics, as well as SAT scores.

The income potential of their graduates seems to justify the popularity of the colleges on the 24/7 Wall St. list, since at least 12 of the schools graduated students with median earnings a decade after enrolling of more than $70,000, according to the analysis. 

The Most Selective Colleges Among the 50 States

StateCollegeAdmission Rate for  2018-2019# of Applicants in 2018-19Undergraduates in 2018Median SAT Score (out of 1600)Annual Net Cost to Attend
AlabamaBirmingham Southern College56.7%3,6361,2681145$50,440
AlaskaUniversity of Alaska Fairbanks76.1%1,6836,4291150$17,168
ArizonaEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott67.2%2,8592,7261240$49,912
ArkansasLyon College49.9%1,7416551132$37,377
CaliforniaCalifornia Institute of Technology6.6%8,2089481560$65,874
ColoradoU.S. Air Force Academy11.4%10,3764,3361300N/A
ConnecticutYale University6.3%35,3015,9641520$68,950
DelawareUniversity of Delaware66.4%27,69119,9561230$25,210
FloridaUniversity of Miami32.1%34,28111,1171325$62,810
GeorgiaEmory University18.5%27,5597,0861435$65,080
HawaiiBrigham Young University-Hawaii44.8%2,9703,1761172$17,178
IdahoNorthwest Nazarene University70.9%1,0461,4831130$38,203
IllinoisUniversity of Chicago7.3%32,2836,6321530$72,717
IndianaUniversity of Notre Dame17.7%20,3718,6171445$67,043
IowaGrinnell College24.4%7,3491,7161410$63,438
KansasSterling College40.5%1,587648985$35,102
KentuckyAlice Lloyd College27.8%4,720644985$23,827
LouisianaTulane University of Louisiana17.3%38,8167,9201410$66,896
MaineColby College13.1%12,3132,0001420$65,824
MarylandJohns Hopkins University11.5%29,7766,0641510$67,603
MassachusettsHarvard University4.7%42,7499,9501525$66,900
MichiganUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor22.8%64,91730,3181415$28,652
MinnesotaCarleton College19.8%7,0922,0971445$66,490
MississippiMississippi College38.4%2,2163,2321180$1,600
MissouriWashington University in St. Louis15.0%31,3207,7511520$69,754
MontanaRocky Mountain College58.4%1,5218971030$37,687
NebraskaMidland University52.1%1,8861,721994$41,473
NevadaUniversity of Nevada-Las Vegas82.0%11,61225,2821135$16,964
New HampshireDartmouth College8.7%22,0334,4181495$69,474
New JerseyPrinceton University5.5%35,3705,4281500$64,390
New MexicoNew Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology23.2%1,7401,4121290$20,727
New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York5.9%40,5728,2161490$71,972
North CarolinaDuke University8.9%35,7866,6821460$69,847
North DakotaMinot State University50.1%1,0402,9151122$15,483
OhioCase Western Reserve University29.3%26,6425,2611430$63,216
OklahomaUniversity of Tulsa40.8%8,5263,2671295$56,173
OregonReed College35.0%5,9571,4831405$67,235
PennsylvaniaUniversity of Pennsylvania8.4%44,49111,8511490$69,340
Rhode IslandBrown University7.7%35,4377,0431488$68,106
South CarolinaClemson University47.2%28,84519,6691305$28,545
South DakotaAugustana University65.4%2,2011,8071180$40,681
TennesseeVanderbilt University9.6%34,3136,8611505$64,654
TexasRice University11.1%20,9233,9921535$60,518
UtahBrigham Young University-Provo64.5%11,20531,4411310$17,801
VermontMiddlebury College16.7%9,2272,5641415$66,332
VirginiaWashington and Lee University21.2%5,8551,8291420$64,700
WashingtonUniversity of Washington-Seattle48.7%45,90732,0991305$24,499
West VirginiaDavis & Elkins College37.0%2,4957931000$41,055
WisconsinUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison51.7%42,72731,7051365$25,121
WyomingUniversity of Wyoming96.0%5,2939,9981165$19,615

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

