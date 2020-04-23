(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey announced one of the first steps toward lifting some of the restrictions that were put in place as the coronavirus began its spread across the state.
The governor’s office announced Wednesday an executive order removing restrictions on conducting elective surgeries for hospitals, health care facilities and providers if they meet preparedness criteria.
“Hospitals around the state have stepped up to provide additional protections for their staff and patients and increased bed capacity to prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge,” Gov. Ducey said. “Because of these preparations, and the responsible actions of Arizonans across our state, data shows our health system continues to remain ahead of the curve. Today’s order continues to prioritize public health while improving access to care for Arizonans and the overall viability of our health care system.”
The order pertains to hospitals, dentists offices and other health care facilities.
The order lists the following requirements:
- Demonstrating greater than a 14 day supply of PPE;
- Ensuring adequate staffing and beds;
- Testing patients prior to surgery and all at-risk health care workers;
- Ensuring appropriate discharge plans for patients being transferred to nursing care facilities, including diagnostic testing for COVID-19;
- Implementing a universal symptom screening process for staff, patients, and visitors;
- Establishing an enhanced cleaning process for waiting areas;
- And prioritizing the restart of elective surgeries based on urgency.
Facilities will have to be certified with the state before they can resume conducting procedures.
“The Arizona Department of Health Services has worked closely with our health care providers as they’ve expanded capacity and overall preparedness to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Department of Health Services. “Today’s order ensures that adequate protections remain in place as health care facilities expand operations and that public health remains our top priority.”