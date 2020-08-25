(The Center Square) – Arizona’s rapid population growth, bolstered by relatively short economic shutdowns and federal aid, will have its economy poised to bounce back faster than most other states, a University of Arizona economist said.
In a conference call with Arizona Chamber of Commerce President Glenn Hamer, Dr. George W. Hammond, research professor at the Eller College of Management, outlined why he’s predicting the state’s economy to rebound from record job losses due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“Arizona lost about 300,000 jobs from February to April,” Hammond said. “That’s about a ten percent decline in employment in just a couple of months. What happened in just a couple of months was akin to what happened over the entire Great Recession.”
Hammond said a key difference was the types of jobs that were lost.
“The industries that were affected were completely different. This downturn was really focused on the sectors that rely on people getting together, gathering together in close proximity," he said. "We saw the really big losses in leisure and hospitality, arts, entertainment and recreation. Gyms would be included in there. The interruption to the [Major League Baseball] minor league season ... During the Great Recession, Arizona was one of the epicenters of the housing bust where we saw these amazing job losses in construction.”
But some are concerned that if voters approve the Invest in Ed ballot measure in November that would raise income taxes, Arizona's economic recovery would be jeopardized.
Nationally, Hammond said the job losses were more severe than what Arizonans experienced.
“I think we’ve seen other states, particularly on the coasts, that have really been much more aggressive with the shutdowns,” he said. “I think people have been a lot more worried about the impacts of the disease than in other states. Arizona has done better.”
He added that additional unemployment and the Paycheck Protection Program infused billions of dollars into the state’s economy.
That said, Hammond believes the state’s economy will weather the downturn well.
“There’s a huge amount of uncertainty about how all of this is going to play out and it’s all connected to the uncertainty of the outbreak,” he said. “If we get a big surge of the outbreak combined with a severe flu, that would generate a ‘W’-shaped recovery. That’s the worst-case scenario. If we can avoid a significant surge in the outbreak as we go through the fall and winter months, I think we’ll continue on a gradual recovery trajectory, probably a ‘Nike-swoosh’ type of recovery getting us back to where we were before the pandemic in mid-2021.”
He says that scenario stands a 50 percent chance of happening, by his prediction.
One of the most significant boosts to Arizona’s economy is the state’s rapidly-growing population. U.S. Census data pegs Maricopa County as the fastest-growing county by population in each of the last four years.
“Arizona is such an attractive place for people to move to and visit that I don’t think we’ll see much interruption there,” Hammond said. “In the long run, Arizona is going to draw a lot more people to the state than how many people leave.”
Economic estimates from June that said the state’s revenue shortfalls were much less severe than predicted. The Joint Legislative Budget Committee estimated that a continued recovery could erase the state’s budget deficit entirely.