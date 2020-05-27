(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey could not have known, as he focused on building up the state's rainy day fund in 2019, that he was preparing the state for the dark days ahead of COVID-19.
As Arizona and other U.S. states put restrictions in place to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, businesses deemed nonessential were forced to temporarily close and lay off workers.
More than 576,000 Arizona workers have filed for unemployment benefits so far in 2020, compared to 203,413 in all of 2019. Fewer workers mean lower income taxes collected by the state, and less disposable income so lower sales taxes.
Most U.S. states are facing significant budget shortfalls, but some states are better poised to handle the revenue shortages than others.
Early in the 2019 session, the state stopped interest payments on payouts to state pension fund beneficiaries. In order to take advantage of the budget surplus, they increased the allowable appropriations to the rainy day fund.
"One positive step that Arizona has taken the last couple of years has been to build up our Rainy Day Fund," David Lujan, director of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, told The Center Square. "It currently has a $945 million balance and that will certainly help deal with the immediate budget shortfall."
The state also paid down $190 million in debt. And Ducey signed changes in the state's tax code into law, allowing Arizona taxpayers to take advantage of federal tax changes passed by Congress.
"As of now, our bipartisan legislative budget committee is estimating a $1.1 billion budget shortfall for the current and coming fiscal years combined, but they acknowledge that estimates are extremely speculative right now," Lujan said. "If the decline in state revenues continues into 2021, then I think Arizona could be in trouble. We still have not restored many of the cuts made during the Great Recession and many of the budget gimmicks that were used to help balance the budget during the Great Recession will not be available for this economic downturn because they have still not been restored."
Lujan notes that Arizona already lags behind much of the country in funding for schools, community colleges and universities, "so if the state has to cut budgets during this economic crisis, it could be pretty devastating."