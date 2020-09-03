(The Center Square) – Arizona's economy, like all states', has struggled during the pandemic, but the state as a whole should rebound more quickly than many others, business and economy experts say.
"Arizona’s pre-pandemic economy was one of the hottest in the country," Garrick Taylor, executive vice president of Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told The Center Square. "That led to revenues that allowed the state rainy day fund to be filled to the brim and positioned the state to better weather a downturn."
George Hammond, economic forecaster and director of the Economic and Business Research Center of the Eller College of Management at University of Arizona, told The Center Square that Arizona was not hit quite as hard as the rest of the United States at the beginning of the pandemic.
"Arizona jobs declined by 9.9 percent while nationally jobs declined by 14.5 percent," Hammond said. "As of July, Arizona jobs are 5.2 percent below their February peak while nationally jobs are 8.4 percent below February."
Federal programs also helped sustain Arizonans' personal finances, helping families and businesses stay afloat. Workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic received a combined $8.2 billion in supplemental benefits through the CARES Act. And the Paycheck Protection Program kept tens of thousands of workers in their jobs.
The future of the state's economy is very dependent on containment of the virus and Arizonans' willingness to wear masks, socially distance and sanitize.
"The outlook depends crucially on the pandemic," Hammond said. "If the recent surge is contained and there is no major resurgence in the fall/winter, then the state should continue a steady recovery."
If virus conditions stabilize, Hammond expects the state will return to pre-pandemic levels of activity by mid-2021.
But Taylor also said there are "storm clouds" on the fall ballot that could have a tremendous effect on the economy.
The state's economic development prospects begin to look dim if Arizona voters approve a 77.7 percent income tax increase on the state's highest earners and small business proposed by the teacher's union. If voters approve the tax hike, it would push Arizona into the top-10 list of high tax states and damage the state's reputation for business friendliness, Taylor said.
"A full rainy day fund, a prudent and smart CARES Act fund allocation strategy, a tax and regulatory environment that encourages job creation, are all difference-makers," Taylor said. "But if Arizona increases its top tax rate by nearly 80 percent, the state would unfortunately be on the path to join those states that are struggling, especially during this pandemic. Arizona is doing comparatively well, but nothing’s guaranteed with this virus, so it’s not worth gambling."
"Arizona is doing the best it can under the circumstances, just like all states," Hammond said. "The choices made reflect the preferences of the political decision-makers and the public."