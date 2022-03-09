(The Center Square) – Small business owners are becoming more pessimistic about the economy, a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) found this week, and it reflects the mood in Arizona.
The NFIB’s Small Business Economic Trends Report indicated 48% of small business owners have a job they cannot fill (a one-point increase from the previous month), 68% of business powers are increasing prices (a seven-point increase) and owners expecting better business conditions in the next six months decreased by two points from last month (now a net minus-35%).
“Arizona small business owners are desperately looking for qualified employees but are also challenged to find motivated employees following the governmental response to the pandemic,” Arizona State Director for NFIB Chad Heinrich said in a news release. “Even with starting pay greatly higher than the state’s minimum wage of $12.80 per hour, plus benefits and paid leave, many businesses are being squeezed by the labor shortage and a lack of motivated workforce. This is on top of the additional challenges they are facing with increased regulatory burdens and some negative consumer perceptions due to the impact of high inflation prices for many goods.”
NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said the current mix of conditions that businesses face are bad for the economy.
“Inflation continues to be a problem on Main Street, leading more owners to raise selling prices again in February,” he said in the news release. “Supply chain disruptions and labor shortages also remain problems, leading to lower earnings and sales for many.”