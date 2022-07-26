(The Center Square) – Who is leading the Republican primary for governor in Arizona?
Two recent polls tell different stories. One shows former news anchor Kari Lake with a strong lead, while another, commissioned by her opponent, tells a different story.
A Data Orbital poll found that Lake has an 11-point lead over Karrin Taylor Robson. The poll found that Lake had 43.5% support while Robson had 32.4%. Three other candidates were polling in the low single digits, and 11.8% of voters still hadn’t made up their minds.
Pollster George Khalaf said in a press release that those numbers are a good sign that Lake will win the primary.
“With nearly 250,000 Republican ballots returned, it is clear Kari Lake has maintained – and grown – her lead in the Gubernatorial race,” Khalaf said in the release. “We have seen the Undecided rate steadily drop from 28% in late June to 12%, with a little more than a week until Election Day. With what we are seeing in our polling and every other public poll released on the governor’s race, one thing is clear: Kari Lake is on her way to securing the Republican nomination.”
The latest polling data represents Lake widening her lead on Taylor Robson. Another Data Orbital poll released earlier in July showed Lake with a 39-35% split over Taylor Robson.
Some have pointed out that Khalaf’s father, Youssef, is Lake’s campaign treasurer. The pollster denied any impropriety to the Washington Examiner Tuesday.
Yet, a Public Opinion Strategies poll conducted by the Taylor Robson campaign had a different account of the race. It says this is a tightly-contested two-way race in which both candidates have 43% support.
ABC15 elections expert Garrett Archer posted the polling data Monday.
Primary day in Arizona is August 2, 2022. The winner of this primary will be the Republican Party’s nominee for governor this November.