(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is not pleased lawmakers went home until mid-June.
The governor vetoed 22 bills Friday that were awaiting consideration, putting lawmakers on notice about getting a budget to his desk.
“This weekend marks one month until the end of the fiscal year, and Arizonans are counting on us to work together and pass a budget that provides certainty for taxpayers and citizens,” Ducey said. “Until that happens, I do not intend on signing any additional bills transmitted by the Legislature.”
Former Gov. Jan Brewer did the same in 2013.
The vetoes came a day after the Senate adjourned with no plans to return until June 10. Republicans, holding a one-vote majority in each chamber, could not agree on Ducey’s tentative budget. The House did the same Wednesday.
The proposal’s centerpiece is an overhaul of the state’s five-tier progressive income tax that would phase in a flat tax of 2.5%, a $1.5 billion tax cut that largely would go to higher earners and pass-through businesses. Between better-than-expected revenues and an influx of federal COVID-19 aid, the state has a $4 billion budget surplus.
“On the table is a budget agreement that makes responsible and significant investments in K-12 education, higher education, infrastructure and local communities, all while delivering historic tax relief to working families and small businesses,” Ducey said. “June will be a very important month. I look forward to partnering with legislative leadership to focus on what matters and pass a budget.”
A handful of GOP dissenters to the budget said the tax cut needs to be smaller and the budget should divert some of the tax dollars to spending and paying down debt. Others want to mandate a statewide ban on masks for schools.
Arizona’s fiscal year ends June 30.