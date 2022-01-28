(The Center Square) – Throughout National School Choice Week, Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey celebrated the occasion by reaffirming his commitment to school choice and public education.
The Republican visited Phoenix Christian Preparatory School, a private school, on Wednesday this week. He spoke to upperclassmen and toured the campus with its superintendent. Two days before that, he visited the Arizona Autism Charter School.
More than 550 of the school's 600 students attend Phoenix Christian Preparatory School as a result of a pair of school voucher programs: the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA) and School Tuition Organization scholarships (STO). Meanwhile, the Arizona Autism Charter School is a beneficiary of the state’s School Transportation Modernization Grants. It provides increased transportation funding to improve educational options for children in rural parts of the state. The School Transportation Modernization Grants were new last year, but Ducey’s fiscal year 2023 budget calls for its renewal and $20 million in funding for it.
“In Arizona, we’re committed to expanding school choice, ensuring students have all the tools they need to succeed, and supporting our hardworking educators,” Ducey said in a press release. “We will continue to make targeted investments that put students — especially our kids in K-12 — on the path to success.”
The governor's office touted Ducey's record on education, noting that the state's per-pupil education funding continues to rise. In the Fiscal Year 2023, Ducey expects that it will be $14,656 per student -- the highest it has ever been in Arizona. If it passes, it means Ducey will have increased school funding by 6.3 percent since 2015; he will have also funded the construction of 37 new K-12 schools.
The governor’s office notes that it plans to give families a choice if they feel like their children have fallen behind on learning as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The state plans to invest $100 million into the “AZ Back on Track” program, an eight-week program over the summer that will cover math, reading, and civics.
Additionally, the budget plans to provide $58 million for investments in underperforming schools that have received D and F ratings from the state.