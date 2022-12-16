(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey reflected on his eight years in office during a virtual farewell address on Thursday.
Ducey thanked Arizonans and talked about how his administration's major goal was to achieve "opportunity for all."
“The North Star of my administration has been 'Opportunity for All.' For me, it’s more than just words. It embodies the American spirit – and even more so – that Arizona, Goldwater spirit,” Ducey said. “Get government out of the way; provide an even playing field; and people will thrive – no matter where life finds them.”
He also touted several accomplishments, including the universal school choice scholarship program and private sector investments in the manufacturing sector, such as with Taiwan Semiconductor. In addition, Ducey commented on the state’s flat tax rate, which is the lowest in the country and will go down to 2.5 percent on Jan. 1.
“When we came in, the state faced a $1 billion deficit, our schools were mired in lawsuits and our economy was flat,” the Republican said.
However, the governor noted that there would be some difficulties that Democratic Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs will have to deal with once she takes office on Jan. 5.
“No doubt, we face challenges on the horizon, notably on the issue of water,” Ducey said.
“But I’m confident with the billion-dollar investment the Legislature and I made this year in water conservation and infrastructure, the leaders that follow will have the tools and foundation to address this and other challenges along the way. They inherit record surpluses and a booming economy,” he added.
There is an ongoing water crisis in the state, and Arizona is going to lose an additional 3% of its water access from the Colorado River in 2023 due to the federal government slashing the supply, which will be a 21% decrease overall from the original proportion.
The tone of speech remained positive, as Ducey called the governorship “the highest honor” of his career.
“Especially in these last few weeks, I’ve been so moved by the nice notes, words, and expression of gratitude,” the governor said.
Ducey has not publicly announced plans for what he will pursue next.