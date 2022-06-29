(The Center Square) – Arizona will soon make landmark investments in public education, border security and state infrastructure through Gov. Doug Ducey's signing of the 2023 fiscal budget.
"We're making fiscally-responsible decisions and targeted commitments that will leave a legacy long after this administration," said Gov. Ducey. "And it does so, while providing tax relief to our citizens, paying off debt, and topping off the state's Rainy Day Fund."
This year's funding, boosted by federal aid and a surplus of state revenue, is the most significant budget increase in the past eight years. While the actual budget amounts to just over $15 billion, additional measures tied to the coming fiscal year put total spending at approximately $18 billion.
The K-12 budget has been increased by 1 billion in year-over-year spending, while the Border Security Fund received $544 million. The 2023 fiscal budget also includes the largest investment in transportation in the state's history.
"Arizona's economy is booming. Families, businesses and young professionals from all over the country are moving here. Our job is to create the environment to sustain that growth," said Ducey.
One key aspect of the K-12 budget is $330.5 million to eliminate the State Equalization Tax Rate, which based public education funding upon property rates. $329 million will raise per-pupil funding, representing the largest dollar increase in 20 years. This measure places a larger school funding burden on the state than local property taxes. Democrats opposed the measure, saying property taxes are a more stable source of income for districts.
In the wake of mass school shootings, $50 million will be given towards school resource officer salaries, as well as $20 million for emergency communication systems between county sheriffs and schools.
As a part of a push to firm up the nation's Southern Border, $564.2 million will be made as a deposit towards enhanced patrolling, physical barriers, as well as detention and prosecution systems. This appropriation will supplement federal border patrol programs.
Looking beyond the southern border, Gov. Ducey signed into effect pay raises for all public safety employees by up to 20%, as well as $72.7 million towards housing strategies to reduce homelessness. Such programs include a Housing Trust Fund, a pilot program, and veteran housing at Fort Whipple. An additional $132.8 million will be spent on replacing evaporation cooling with air conditioning units in all state prisons.
In the aftermath of COVID-19 and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, special additions were made to the healthcare budget. A total of $94 million will fund the healthcare workforce shortage, giving grant funding for nursing programs, clinical rotation training, more classroom seats, and behavioral health student loans. $10 million is additionally given to enhance public pregnancy care services, alongside $2.7 million for postpartum women in poverty. $4.8 million will be given to increase the daily foster care stipend, as more children are expected to enter the foster care system in upcoming years.
The new budget addresses the increase in wildfires through $41 million towards the Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative, $10 million towards eastern Arizona water grants, and $3 million for potable water systems.
As for transportation, a historical $1.045 billion will be given towards various strategic initiatives, making it the largest investment in state history. One key portion goes towards the new State Match Advantage for Rural Transportation (SMART) Fund, a plan to secure federal transportation money for rural areas' roads that are often neglected.
To help pay off state debt, $1.15 billion in pension debt will be paid off, making this the first time Public Safety Personnel Retirement System pensions have been fully funded since 2004. $425 million is given to the Rainy Day Fund, bringing it to $1.4 billion saved. An additional $93.5 million in debt payoff from buildings will save the state $18.9 million per year.
"I'm grateful to all of the state lawmakers who put in the work to deliver a budget for all Arizonans. Many thanks to the legislative leaders and appropriations chairs for their unwavering leadership and support," said Gov. Ducey.