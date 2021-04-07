(The Center Square) – Arizona is now a Second Amendment sanctuary state.
In signing House Bill 2111, Gov. Doug Ducey made Arizona the fifth state to enact a law saying local police may not help the federal government enforce any federal edict that runs afoul of the state’s constitutional protection to bear arms.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City.
“Arizona stands with law abiding gun owners," Biasiucci told The Center Square on Wednesday. "The Second Amendment guarantees vital liberties, just like the First Amendment protects the freedom of speech and the Fourth Amendment prevents unreasonable searches and seizures."
Biasiucci said the bill sends the message to "zealous gun-grabbers in Washington" that his state won't allow them to disarm law-abiding citizens.
Specifically, the law says “this state and all political subdivisions of this state are prohibited from using any personnel or financial resources to enforce, administer, or cooperate with any act, treaty, order, rule, or regulation of the United States Government that is inconsistent with any law of this state regarding the regulation of firearms.”
Alaska, Idaho, Kansas and Wyoming have enacted similar language into law during President Barack Obama's administration. Hundreds of other local jurisdictions, including Maricopa County, have passed similar resolutions.
Supporters of the measures believe they protect federal overreach and activist local government officials from overextending their legal duties while mirroring laws from other states to stop cooperation from federal immigration agents attempting to deport undocumented residents.
Opponents call gun sanctuary laws “pointless,” saying federal law supersedes local laws and ordinances that could become the targets of expensive lawsuits.
Everytown for Gun Safety petitioned Ducey to veto the bill, saying it would “encourage extremists to defy federal gun laws.”
Ducey signed the bill Tuesday, days before President Joe Biden reportedly will sign executive orders regarding firearms regulations.
The president has been under pressure from congressional Democrats to ban “AK-47 style concealable weapons” under the National Firearms Act.
“The concealability and ability to use ammunition capable of penetrating body armor make these firearms especially dangerous on our streets and for law enforcement personnel,” they wrote. “We thank you for your commitment to preventing gun violence and urge you to immediately promulgate regulations to cover these concealable assault firearms under the National Firearms Act.”