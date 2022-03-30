(The Center Square) – Arizona’s election authorities now must verify all voters are U.S. citizens or face felony charges.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2492 into law Wednesday. While the state is one of a handful that already requires proof of citizenship before registering to vote, residents can refuse to offer identification and receive a “federal-only” registration, allowing them to vote for candidates headed to Washington, D.C., rather than Phoenix. This provision is allowed under the National Voter Registration Act.
Under the new law, county elections officials must check those registrants against several databases to ensure residency. If the voter’s citizenship cannot be confirmed, they will be barred from voting in the presidential election or by mail.
“Election integrity means counting every lawful vote and prohibiting any attempt to illegally cast a vote,” Ducey said. This bill “is a balanced approach that honors Arizona’s history of making voting accessible without sacrificing security in our elections.”
Counties must reject any federal applications if they find the individual is not a U.S. citizen. Any official knowingly ignoring the requirement could be charged with a Class 6 felony under the new law.
Democrats spoke against the bill, saying the law inevitably would be challenged in court and found unconstitutional.
“We are voting on a bill that is unconstitutional and has a tremendous impact on the voters of the state of Arizona,” Sen. Martín Quezada, D-Phoenix, said in debate. “There are many provisions in this bill that are offensive, and that will have a negative impact on some communities more than others."
According to Ducey’s office, the number of federal-only voters has increased significantly in recent years. More than 11,600 voters participated with federal-only ballots in 2020. Now, Maricopa County has 13,042 registered voters who signed up to vote using federal law.
“HB2492 is necessary to safeguard our voter rolls, ensure only qualified applicants are registered and voting in our elections, and assert our constitutional power to determine voter qualifications,” said Arizona Free Enterprise Club President Scot Mussi. “The Club commends Governor Ducey for signing this important bill to protect the integrity of Arizona’s elections.”