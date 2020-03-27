(The Center Square) – Arizonans laid off from work after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic do not have to seek other employment as they otherwise would if they were jobless.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1694 Friday. It waives some eligibility requirements for qualifying for benefits through the Arizona Department of Employment Security.
Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, and House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, sponsored the legislation. It passed both chambers last week with unanimous support.
Specifically, the bill makes residents whose workplace closed due to COVID-19 – even if the individual intends to go back to work when the business reopens, people told to self-quarantine and intend to return to work, or those who take time off to care for a family member – eligible for unemployment benefits.
The bill is retroactive to March 10, 2020.
“Arizona will continue to provide support to those in need while we combat the spread of COVID-19,” Ducey said in a news release. “This legislation will waive certain requirements for unemployment eligibility, giving hardworking Arizonans the helping hand they need while we get through this difficult time. My sincere thanks to Senate President [Karen] Fann, Speaker [Russell] Bowers and members of the Arizona Legislature for working to support our fellow Arizonans.”
Ducey signed an executive order last week expediting the unemployment process and waiving work search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits.