(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday sought to quell what he said was misinformation that Arizona has suddenly become one of the coronavirus pandemic epicenters.
"There was a lot of national news today," Ducey said. "My phone was ringing off the hook on what what going on in the state of Arizona. I knew what the numbers were and what the facts were. We reconfirmed them with the hospitals and now we've communicated them to all of you and all of your media outlets along with the national news so everyone today knows Arizona has hospital capacity."
Ducey ticked through charts showing the number of serology tests had increased in tandem with the increase in positive cases. He also highlighted counts of hospital beds, intensive care beds, and ventilators were all far from hitting 100 percent capacity. He noted much of the resources that were in use were for reasons outside of COVID-19.
“We’ve got an increase in testing, leading to an increase in cases,” Ducey said in a Thursday afternoon's news conference. “Also, we’ve got an increase in positive tests.”
At the center of the media attention is a string of days where newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were at higher rates than the state has seen, leading others, like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to call attention to the state’s reopening of businesses. ADHS reported 1,412 new cases Thursday and attributed 32 new deaths to the virus.
In light of the new cases, Ducey stressed that the state would not regress to a shutdown scenario.
“We’re gonna continue our gradual and phased in reopening,” he said.
Arizona’s per capita rate, Ducey said, is 410.1. He compared that to other states – New York, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Michigan, Utah, Nevada and others – with similar or higher rates of infection. New York’s per capita rate is 1,954.2.
Officials with Banner Health notified the state’s surge line Saturday that they had reached capacity of their ECMO machines, used as an external breather for patients whose lungs can no longer breathe on their own. The governor’s communications director disputed reports that the state’s hospitals are in crisis, calling them a “false narrative” on Twitter Thursday.
The Health System Alliance of Arizona, a consortium of hospital systems representing 80 percent of hospital care in the state, released a statement saying they’re able to handle any expected surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We are well prepared to manage an increase in patient volume,” hospital leaders said in the release. “Recently there have been local and national media reports regarding the increase in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Arizona and how our state is managing the COVID-19 crisis. As representatives of the largest health systems representing 80% of care provided in this state, we would like to assure the public that we have available bed capacity and surge plans are in place to continue to serve the people of Arizona.”
Ducey’s office ordered a halt to elective surgeries on March 19. That restriction, along with several others, was lifted in mid-May.
“We have the capacity in our hospitals,” Ducey said.