(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says that his list of essential businesses, types of companies that are allowed to stay open under his executive order, could change.
State officials took public questions about their response to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic Thursday night.
The governor made an effort to parse the difference between “shelter in place” and his order that he said relies more on the common sense of the state’s residents.
“I didn’t use the words ‘shelter in place’ because I believe that Arizonans are smart and they’re responsible,” he said.
As of Thursday night, the Arizona Department of Health Services has listed 1,598 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Thirty two have died.
Ducey was pressed as to why Arizona’s list of businesses that can stay open was more extensive than some other states.
“This is changing on a daily basis and we’ve been changing the guidance along the way,” he said.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has been a vocal critic of the order’s allowance of hair salons and golf courses to remain open.
Ducey was again asked about how a nail salon or a hair salon could maintain social distancing.
“If we need to update the guidance, we will do that,” he told moderators.
When asked about whether he would put checkpoints in place at the state’s borders, Ducey didn’t rule the idea out, rather saying they were “exploring all of their options.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent law enforcement to the Louisiana border after that state saw a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. Christ said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends that people not travel from places with high infection rates.
One thing Ducey made clear was Arizona’s enforcement of the stay at home order. The executive order says residents flouting the order will be given one warning before they’re arrested and charged with a Class 1 Misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $2,500 and up to six months in jail.