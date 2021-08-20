(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey announced $64.9 million in state and federal funding for programs that improve K-12 literacy, support adult education, and expand teacher professional development.
“Educators, school leaders and families have worked tirelessly to keep Arizona students on track and prepare them for their next steps,” Ducey said in a Tuesday release. “We're making targeted investments to connect adult students with jobs, strengthen literacy education in K-12 schools, enhance professional development for teachers, help students learn money management, expand access to high quality education, and much more.”
As Arizona students recover from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ducey’s office said the state would continue to provide them with the necessary resources.
The state is spending $20.1 million in American Rescue Plan funding to provide learning opportunity expansion for students of all ages and communities in need. Funding will go to several organizations, including Goodwill Excel Centers, the Elevated Education Teen Victory Program, the Leading Men Fellowship in Arizona, in partnership with the Literacy Lab, and Amira Learning.
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona President and CEO Tim O’Neal thanked Ducey for helping Arizonans excel.
“A high school education is crucial for those looking to kick start a career, find new opportunities and work their way out of poverty,” O’Neal said.
Another $9.2 million will go toward “closing the achievement gap and preparing students for their future endeavors,” the news release said. The money will go towards developing 50 micro-schools in partnership with the Black Mother’s Forum, providing 90,000 students in need with financial literacy and workforce training through Junior Achievement of Arizona, Earn2Learn, and the School of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership at Arizona State University.
“Financial literacy and workforce readiness leads to success and stability,” Junior Achievement of Arizona President Katherine Cecala said. “Governor Ducey’s investment in Arizona's youth will help them make decisions that work directly toward their financial and career related goals.”
Additional funding will go to transportation, literacy coaching, a standardized State kindergarten entry evaluation, dyslexia instruction, the Career and Technical Education Program, teacher education, and the Jobs For Arizona Graduates program.