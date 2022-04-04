(The Center Square) – Arizona is sending thousands of pounds of equipment and supplies to support the Ukrainian military amid Russia’s invasion of the country.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey visited the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs for the official send-off.
“Arizona stands with Ukraine. Everyday citizens are risking their lives, fighting for their freedom, and deserve all the assistance we can give them,” Ducey said in a March 31 press release. “These surplus bulletproof vests and armor will help as they defend their country from Vladimir Putin.”
The state obtained the equipment through donations from 11 local, county, state and tribal law enforcement agencies. The supplies include 874 bulletproof vests, 77 helmets, miscellaneous tactical clothing, footwear, pads and shields.
The Ukrainian Relief Group will transport the 17 pallets of equipment to Ukraine; it will be delivered in the next two weeks.
“Our team coordinated with county and tribal emergency managers to collect law enforcement donations,” Allen Clark, director of the Division of Emergency Management within the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, said in a press release. “The emergency response community is proud to support Ukraine.”
The equipment was donated by the following departments:
- Arizona Department of Public Safety
- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
- Mesa Police Department
- Navajo County Sheriff’s Office
- Payson Police Department
- Pinal County Adult Probation
- Phoenix Police Department
- Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
- Sedona Police Department
- Tohono O’odham Nation
- Tucson Police Department
Ducey met with St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church members to express condolences about the ongoing violence in Ukraine. He sought their advice on what the state could do to support Ukraine.
“It goes without saying that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is evil and despicable,” Ducey said. “It’s an attack on democracy, an attack on freedom, and an attack on humanity. In 2017, Senator McCain called Putin a ‘murderer’ and a ‘thug.’ That still stands. The men and women of Ukraine are putting up an incredible fight — from President Zelensky to everyday citizens. They deserve all the support we can give them.”