Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday issued an executive order requiring hospitals to increase the number of available beds in the state and optimize staffing levels to prepare for an increase in the number of people needing treatment for COVID-19.
“Arizona is working day and night to ensure our hospitals are prepared while implementing measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible,” Ducey said in a news release. “Building additional capacity now, ahead of any increased demand is the responsible thing to do. I’m grateful to all the doctors, nurses, EMTs and administrative staff who are working around the clock to serve Arizonans. We’re going to continue working 24/7 to make sure they have the resources and medical supplies needed to do their jobs.”
Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said the state must prepare for a worst-case scenario.
“In Arizona, we are fortunate to have time to prepare, and we have a responsibility to bring additional hospital beds online, find needed supplies and identify critical equipment, including ventilators," Christ said in the news release. "We’re focused on working to make sure hospitals across the state build their capacity.”
As of the latest state data, Arizona has 508 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December. Eight people have died.
Ducey's order requires hospitals to activate their facility emergency plans. It also requires hospitals to:
- Implement processes to re-route non-critical patients to other providers;
- Institute plans to optimize staffing levels;
- Increase bed capacity by 50 percent by April 24, with half of that increase implemented by April 10.
- Report to ADHS the number of current licensed medical-surgical beds, ICU beds and the amount of increases required under this order.
The order also requires pediatric hospitals to accept patients up to 21 years of age and Medicaid insurance plans "to cover services provided through the expanded capacity and mandates insurers reimburse hospitals provided at rates equal to what would be provided without the expanded capacity."