(The Center Square) – Arizona will join the ranks of states where residents have been ordered to stay at home unless absolutely necessary Tuesday.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” order Monday. The restrictions become active at 5 p.m. Tuesday. This is the state's latest escalation in the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus that has infected 1,157 as of Monday and killed 20 in Arizona.
“Keeping Arizonans safe and healthy as we slow the spread of COVID-19 remains our top priority,” said Ducey in a release. “Arizona citizens and businesses are already responsibly responding to this crisis. This order builds on the state’s efforts to protect public health by reminding Arizonans to maintain healthy habits and find alternative ways to stay connected with friends and loved ones while spending time at home. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will ensure we build capacity in our healthcare system, and help protect the lives of those we love most.
"It’s important to emphasize that there are no plans to shut down grocery stores," Ducey continued. "People should continue to buy what you need for a week’s worth of groceries. I’m grateful to everyone making adjustments to fight this virus and protect others. Arizona will get through this, and we’ll do it together.”
As of Monday, 30 other states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico have all issued their residents stay home, representing about 75 percent of the country, according to Business Insider.
In the order, Ducey suggested that Arizona residents who will be restricted in their travel keep themselves connected socially by maintaining contact with family, friends, neighbors and other social groups as well as keeping physical activity high.
As in many other states with similar orders, the directive does not prohibit outdoor physical activity like walking, hiking, running, biking or golfing, but it stresses that appropriate physical distancing practices should be used.
Ducey took criticism earlier this month for deeming golf courses as an essential business.
The city of Phoenix ordered a number of popular trails closed Friday to aid in social distancing.
Under the order, essential activities include:
Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family, household members and pets, such as groceries, food and supplies for household consumption and use, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, assignments for completion of distance learning and products necessary to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance of the home, residence.
Engaging in activities essential for health and safety, including things such as seeking medical, behavioral health or emergency services and obtaining medical supplies or medication.
Caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household or residence, which includes but is not limited to transportation for essential health and safety activities and to obtain necessary supplies and services for the other household.
Engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking or golfing, but only if appropriate physical distancing practices are used.
Attending work in or conducting essential services which includes but is not limited to transporting children to child care services for attending work in an essential service.
Engaging in constitutionally protected activities such as speech and religion, the democratic process to include voting any legal or court process provided that such is conducted in a manner that provides appropriate physical distancing to the extent feasible.