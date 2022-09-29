(The Center Square) – The average taxpaying family in Arizona will save $350 next year, thanks to the state’s booming economy.
Gov. Doug Ducey directed the Department of Revenue to move Arizona into the next phase of a plan to fully flatten the state’s income tax to 2.5%. The transition is one year ahead of schedule, Ducey said in a news release.
“It’s time to deliver lasting tax relief to Arizona families and small businesses so they can keep more of their hard-earned money,” Ducey said Thursday. “This tax relief keeps Arizona competitive and preserves our reputation as a jobs magnet and generator of opportunity.”
The change means Arizona will have the lowest flat tax rate in America on Jan. 1. Nine states have no income tax.
Arizona taxpayers currently pay a top marginal rate of 4.5% with progressive rates falling to 2.59% for single filers earning less than $26,500 annually.
The decrease in income taxes was the result of a tax package sent to Ducey from the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2021 that boasted a more than $1 billion surplus. The plan called for a final change to a flat 2.5% income tax in 2024, but Ducey told Revenue Director Robert Woods that the state had seen revenue of $16.7 billion, a benchmark for the final phase of the change.
Democrats largely opposed the change at the time, saying the surplus funds should have been spent on teacher salaries and other public education initiatives.
Ducey promised the income tax cut in his final state of the state address in January.
Republicans said the change to a flat tax would give working families relief from the nation’s highest inflation levels.