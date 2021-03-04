(The Center Square) – Citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics and guidance, Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona schools no longer have an excuse to remain fully remote.
By March 15 or the Monday after a spring break, all district and charter schools must return to in-person, teacher-led instruction, per Ducey’s latest executive order.
“Arizona’s students need to be back in the classroom. More than half of Arizona’s schools are open and offering in-person options. More schools need to follow their lead and pave the way for equitable education options for every Arizona student,” Ducey said Wednesday in a news release. “The CDC and numerous health officials have said time and time again that schools are safe and kids can go back to the classroom.”
Ducey’s latest executive order doesn’t state all schools must be entirely in-classroom learning. Rather, they must offer the option for any who request it.
The order splits up some requirements in terms of how severe COVID-19 is spreading through the community. The result is exceptions for middle and high schools in Coconino, Pinal and Yavapai counties, the news release said.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in February transmission data from school settings did not indicate they will be the source of COVID-19 transmission.
“There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated,” she said. “Vaccinations of teachers is not a prerequisite for safely reopening schools.”
Multiple Republican legislators released statements supportive of the deadline.
“Arizona’s kids and families have undergone a tremendous amount of stress throughout the pandemic,” said Sen. Paul Boyer of Glendale, chairperson of the Arizona Senate Education Committee. “I’m glad to see more students going back to the classroom, and today’s guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services will help ensure families that are ready to send their kids back can do so.”
Arizona Schools Superintendent Kathy Hoffman responded to the order, saying the announcement’s timing will make things difficult for schools that already had a plan to reopen.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, Arizona schools have prioritized their school communities’ safety and well-being,” she said. “That is no different under [the order.]”
The Arizona School Boards Association criticized Ducey for “leading from behind” since they said most districts were planning to implement reopening processes later this month.
“After setting up a system where the default has been for governing boards to make decisions with no state support, Governor Ducey has stepped in at the 11th hour to make certain all these decisions are made on his terms,” the association said in a statement.