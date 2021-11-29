(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey named November 2021 Adoption Awareness Month to highlight adoption resources in Arizona.
“This Adoption Awareness Month, we are highlighting these incredible resources and Arizona’s ongoing commitment to helping children in out-of-home care connect with stable homes and caring families,” the governor said in a Nov. 23 news release. “We will never stop working to help kids find their forever home – and I thank the Arizona Department of Child Safety, Arizonans who have expanded their families through adoption, and all the organizations that help kids in need.”
The Arizona Department of Child Safety has reduced the number of children in out-of-home care by approximately 25% and connected more than 18,000 children in out-of-home to adoptive families since Fiscal Year 2016, the news release said.
“We make every attempt to reunify children with their biological parents. However, not every child can safely return home,” DCS Director Mike Faust said. “In these cases, we need every person, the community, and partner organization to help create loving, adoptive homes for these children.”
Ducey said Arizona has a wide range of organizations and services for vulnerable children and prospective adoptive families, such as the Children’s Heart Gallery.
“All children deserve to live in a safe home with a permanent and loving family,” Ducey said.
The governor has issued a proclamation for Adoption Awareness Month every year since he took office in 2015.