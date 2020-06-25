(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey struck a dire tone Thursday, warning that Arizonans who attended large gatherings are fueling the spread of COVID-19.
"When we reopened the economy, I said this is a green light to proceed, not a green light to speed," Ducey said. "We've had some speeding in the business community."
Due to the state's increase in cases, Ducey made it clear that there was no talk of continuing to reopen the state further, saying "Arizona is on pause."
Ducey announced the state Department of Liquor sent a "final notice" to comply to eight Scottsdale businesses: The Riot House, El Hefe, Bottled Blonde, International, Pattie's, Maya Day Club, Casa Amigos, and Hi-Fi.
"We expect our [COVID-19] numbers will be worse next week and the weeks following," Ducey said. "The crowded social gatherings that we've seen must be minimized."
Each of these establishments has seen sporting large crowds of young people gathering with little regard to distancing guidelines. Ducey pointed out that the outsized growth in COVID-19 cases are in people ages 20 to 44 shortly after naming the bars.
"It doesn't matter how old you are," he said. "If you're out and about in large social gatherings and in multiple places, you have a lot higher chance, percentage-wise, to catch this."
The Scottsdale Police announced charges filed Tuesday against the owners of Riot House, a nightclub that's seen crowds each weekend since the closure orders have been allowed to end.
"Riot House is charged with failing to enforce their own safety and health policy, required under Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's Executive Orders," the department said in a release. "The Scottsdale Police Department observed staff and patrons at this establishment not practicing physical distancing, not wearing face coverings, and not complying with their plan."
The owners of the nightclub responded.
"We have yet to see the evidence that supports this violation and we will respond to this charge in due course," said Lissa Druss, Riot House spokesperson.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced 3,056 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 27 additional deaths attributed to the virus. The majority of the new cases are in people between the ages of 20 and 44. Most of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 are in people ages 65 and older.
One in every five tests has resulted in a positive COVID-19 case in recent days, Ducey said.
As of Thursday, the state has completed more than 463,800 PCR tests.