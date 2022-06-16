(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an emergency declaration to aid firefighters facing the Pipeline Fire just north of Flagstaff in northern Arizona.
As of Thursday afternoon, INCIWEB reports the blaze is just 27% contained and has burned 24,815 acres of land. The fire was first spotted on June 12 by spotters only six miles north of Flagstaff.
“Public safety is our top priority,” Ducey said. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond to and recover from this fire. We will continue to work with our partners on the ground to provide all support necessary to mitigate the fire and protect people, pets and property.”
Ducey’s office said more than 740 fire personnel had been deployed as of Thursday, along with Hotshot crews, engines, dozers and helicopters
Adjacent to the Pipeline Fire is the Haywire Fire, which is only 11% contained and has burned 5,372 acres of mostly forest land along the Sunset Crater Loop and Flagstaff Rd. to the east.
The fire is feeding on local grass, brush and pine trees and is aided by strong winds that have fought against efforts to contain it.
“We continue to pray for the safety of all firefighters and first responders who are battling hot and windy conditions,” the governor said. “For a community still recovering from the path of the Tunnel Fire in April, this new blaze is a reminder for all Arizonans to be vigilant and safe this wildfire season.”
April’s Tunnel Fire, as Ducey noted, left burn scars over approximately 19,075 acres of the same land the two active fires are feeding on.