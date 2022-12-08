(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey held his last cabinet meeting on Thursday in Phoenix.
The governor met with agency leaders to discuss the legacy of his administration, and most of the meeting focused on improvements made in different departments over his eight years in office.
“We have left Arizona better than we found it,” Ducey said.
One major focus of the meeting was economic development, especially in manufacturing.
Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson referred to the state as an “innovation hub” as a result of deregulation policies.
“Arizona has become the premier destination for advanced industries such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, battery, aerospace, medtech, renewable energy, and more,” Watson said.
The governor touted his tour of the Taiwan Semiconductor chip manufacturing plant on Tuesday with President Joe Biden and Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs. TSMC said that they would increase their investment in Arizona to $40 billion, which is $28 billion more than the original amount.
In addition, some cabinet members said that there had been better communication between state agencies compared to the past.
“We are far more connected that we’ve ever been before,” Department of Economic Security Director Michael Wisehart said.
As the tone of the meeting was collegial and reflective, Ducey thanked the agency heads for their work.
“You have transformed this state government. I would never make the case that we’re perfect here, but I would say that we are a model in how we’ve done this. Please don’t forget how we got here,” he said.
Ducey hopes that Hobbs allows the current heads retain their positions in the next administration.
“I’m working with my successor for a seamless and successful transition, and just know that all of you will be recommended with the highest enthusiasm if you would continue to serve and she would make that choice. So my heart is full of gratitude for all of you,” he said.