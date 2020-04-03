(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey provided additional guidance on what is and isn’t allowed to stay open while Arizonans hunker down to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, the state’s barbers, cosmetology, hair styling, nail salons and aesthetic salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, spas, and massage parlors will become “non-essential” businesses and must close.
“During these unprecedented times, providing clarity for small businesses and employers is an important measure to ensure we protect our citizens, slow the spread of COVID-19, and protect this critical part of our economy,” Ducey said. “As guidance from public health officials evolves, we will continue to release information and direction.”
The governor’s office said it is enacting the closures at the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The businesses, Ducey’s office said in a news release, are not able to maintain social distancing as a function of their operations.
Additionally, Saturday will bring the closure of “amenities at public parks that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene such as basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds and public restrooms.”
Communal pools such as those at hotels, condominiums, apartment complexes and parks also will be closed.
Ducey had taken criticism about the list of essential services that were allowed to stay open, including golf courses, which were not included in the latest expansion.
The closure order, enacted last Tuesday, goes until the end of April unless extended.