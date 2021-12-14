(The Center Square) - It is now easier for Arizona drivers to obtain commercial driver's licenses under a new order from Gov. Doug Ducey.
Ducey and the Arizona Department of Transportation hope to “alleviate stress” on the transportation system and address the nationwide supply chain crisis, the news release said.
"We are working to make sure commercial drivers and Arizona families have the support they need this holiday season," Ducey said. "Prices are rising and commercial drivers are under an incredible amount of stress as they transport goods.”
The executive order extends the validity of the commercial learners’ permit from six months to one year to give students additional time to complete training requirements. It also temporarily allows commercial drivers to keep their CDLs past the date the person’s medical certification is required until Feb. 28, 2022, and moves toward opening commercial driver license services to authorized third-party providers.
“Arizona’s highways are critical for our economy, and the trucking industry is one of the key transportation modes for moving goods through our state and around the country,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said in Ducey’s Dec. 9 release. “We are pleased to take these steps to make processes easier, while enhancing safety for commercial drivers at this important time of the year.”
Ducey and ADOT also reopened two rest stops until Jan. 22 so commercial drivers have additional opportunities to rest. The state will launch the Arizona Transportation Consultancy Project to enable ADOT to help other states adopt similar improvements.
ADOT communications director Doug Nick said in a news release the executive order would help ADOT serve Arizona drivers.
“In this case, keeping vital economic corridors open and using safe and commonsense ideas to allow commercial drivers to do their jobs efficiently are ways we can be part of the solution,” he said.