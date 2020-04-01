(The Center Square) – With rent coming due across Arizona for the first time since thousands have been laid off or fired, Gov. Doug Ducey stressed leniency from property owners and service providers.
The governor’s office said in a release Wednesday that he had been meeting with public utilities, banks, landlords, and other service providers to lobby for leniency.
“Let me make my expectations clear: No family, individual or small business should face eviction or lose critical services because of hardships caused by COVID-19,” Ducey said Wednesday. “It’s basic decency.”
At the same time, the governor stressed that a pandemic is no reason for Arizonans to shirk their responsibilities when they have the ability to pay.
“The current crisis shouldn't deter you from meeting your obligations,” he said.
Much like the rest of the nation, Arizona saw a record number of unemployment claims last week. 29,268 workers filed, up from the 3,844 claims the previous week.
Ducey had executed a flurry of orders in the days leading up to Wednesday that he said would aid residents in paying their bills or staying in their homes during the COVID-19 shutdown.
His office detailed them Wednesday in a release:
• Partnering with the state’s banks to protect small businesses and families from eviction and foreclosure. Under the agreement, banks are suspending evictions and foreclosures for at least 60 days, with the potential to extend that period for the duration of the state’s emergency declaration. Banks also committed to expediting the application and approval of small business loans as part of the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress and signed into law last week.
• Issuing an executive order delaying the enforcement of eviction action orders for renters impacted by COVID-19. The order applies to renters who are quarantining due to COVID-19 or are facing economic hardship as a result of the outbreak. It will remain in effect for 120 days.
• Announcing $5 million in new resources to help Arizonans struggling to make rent due to COVID-19.
• Securing a cooperative agreement with the state’s largest electric utilities to continue to provide reliable electricity to homes, hospitals, and businesses while making sure that Arizona residents facing financial difficulties will have choices, assistance, and reliable access to electricity.
• Extending the state income tax filing deadline to July 15, 2020 to match the new federal deadline.