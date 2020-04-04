(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Saturday that Honeywell will make 6 million N95 masks for the state.
A multinational technology company, Honeywell announced Monday that it’s existing Phoenix aerospace facility would start manufacturing N95 masks, production that would create around 500 jobs in the state.
The new manufacturing capabilities means the Phoenix facility will create over 6 million N95 masks over the next year, the governor said.
“I’m grateful to Honeywell for stepping up and partnering with Arizona to help get these masks to our doctors, nurses and EMTs on the frontlines,” Ducey said in a statement. “This is what exemplary corporate citizenship looks like. Honeywell is setting the example for others to follow, and we’ll continue forging additional private-sector partnerships to get our medical professionals the supplies and resources they need.”
Arizona has been functioning under a stay-at-home order since Tuesday, limiting citizens to leaving their homes only for “essential” activities.
Unemployment claims have spiked by 89,064 during the week ending in March 28 – a 203 percent increase from the previous week.
Arizona has 2,019 coronavirus cases and 52 deaths as of Saturday.