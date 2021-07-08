(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Kathryn Hackett King to the Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday.
King, who served as deputy general counsel to Ducey from 2015 to 2017, is a member of the state Board of Regents.
She is the fifth woman in Arizona history to serve on the Supreme Court and joins Justice Ann Scott Timmer as the second woman on the bench.
“Kate’s strong belief in the separation of powers and experience serving in all three branches of government will serve the people of Arizona well,” Ducey said in a news release. “I have witnessed her intelligence and wisdom firsthand, and I know she is well-respected in the legal field. I am delighted to appoint Kate to the Arizona Supreme Court.”
King fills the seat vacated by Justice Andrew Gould, who stepped down in April. Gould, a Republican, announced his candidacy for state attorney general.
King is a partner at Burns Barton PLC, where she represents employers in employment and civil matters. She has additional experience in discrimination, harassment, disability law, wage and hour law, drug testing, medical marijuana, restrictive covenants, torts and breach of contract claims.
King clerked for former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Michael D. Ryan in 2007. Before that, she was a legal fellow for former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Arizona, and an extern for Judge Earl Carroll of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.
King is a member of the Arizona Women Lawyers Association and a mentor for the Latina Mentoring Project, Ducey’s office said.