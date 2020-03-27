(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office announced his latest executive order Friday, providing rental assistance for residents struggling to make rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order frees up $5 million in funds that will be distributed as part of a Rental Eviction Prevention Assistance Program being launched by the Arizona Department of Housing.
“Because of COVID-19, many Arizonans are seeing their hours cut or even the loss of their jobs, and Arizona will be there to support them,” Ducey said in a news release. “We want people to be able to continue making rent, while ensuring no one is forced out of their home because they got sick, someone in their family got sick, or they are facing economic hardship. We will continue to make assistance and resources available so families can get through this time and get back on their feet.”
Ducey also signed an order earlier this month suspending enforcement of eviction action orders for renters impacted by COVID-19.
The initial funding for the program comes from the State Housing Trust Fund.
“This assistance will provide some measure of relief for many renters, as well as their landlords, during this unprecedented situation that led to an abrupt loss of income,” Arizona Department of Housing Director Carol Ditmore said.
The state has seen a sharp uptick of unemployment applications in the week since the governor ordered a number of bars and restaurants to close if anyone in their county has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has now created a global pandemic.
To qualify, a person’s primary residence must be in Arizona and must have seen a reduction in income due to COVID-19 that does not exceed 100 percent of the annualized area median income adjusted for family size for their county.
The program will begin Monday. Apply at azhousing.gov