(The Center Square) - Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) announced that $2 million in state funding would go to restarting a Tucson Water treatment plant that was forced to shut down in June due to increased groundwater contamination.
The funding will help bring Tucson Airport Remediation Plant (TARP) back online and continue treating contaminated groundwater.
Tucson Water has operated TARP since 1994 near the Tucson International Airport to remove industrial chemicals from the water and return the cleaned water to the drinking water system. On June 21, TARP suspended operations while seeking alternative uses for the treated water due to the rising levels of newer contaminants called PFAS in the groundwater. The alternatives include delivering the water to the Santa Cruz River or Tucson Water’s reclaimed water system for landscape irrigation. TARP is working to build a State-funded temporary pipeline and permanent outfall structure to carry treated water from TARP to the dry riverbed of the Santa Cruz River.
Tucson Water officials said that untreated water would not be discharged into the Santa Cruz River.
“When TARP reopens, we’ll still be treating this water to a very high standard prior to any discharge to the river,” Interim Tucson Water Director John Kmiec said in a statement released Monday.
Kmiec said that the project is a temporary measure to continue TARP’s operation and monitor contaminants until a long-term solution is reached.
ADEQ is working with Tucson Water on an intergovernmental agreement to approve the funding sometime this week.
The announcement is the second in the past few months regarding state funds that have been dedicated to addressing PFAS in Tucson’s groundwater supply. In December 2020, ADEQ appropriated $3.3 million from the state’s limited Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund to stop PFAS from impacting key Tucson drinking water sources.
Ducey said in a statement that delivering clean water to Arizonans is a state priority.
“This funding will help Tucson Water bring an important water treatment facility back online and secure Tucson’s water supply for future generations,” he said. “Every source of water in Arizona is critical as we face drought conditions and the risk of a drier future.”