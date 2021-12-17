(The Center Square) – The unemployment rate in Arizona has dropped to 4.7%, which Gov. Doug Ducey attributed to the state's success in implementing pro-business policies.
The unemployment rate matches the pre-pandemic low recorded in December 2019 because of reduced regulations, tax reforms and investments for improving infrastructure, the governor said. Ducey highlighted the past legislative session’s historic tax cuts which created a new tax bracket for small businesses
“Arizonans are resilient, and we’ve worked hard to create an environment that promotes business growth and opportunities throughout the state,” Ducey said in a news release. “With our balanced approach, hard hit industries are reviving and our job recovery is leading the nation.”
A report from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity said Arizona has recovered 101% of jobs lost during the initial months of the pandemic, 18% more than the national pandemic job recovery rate.
“We’ve not only recovered jobs lost since February 2020, but we’ve caught up to lows recorded before the height of the Great Recession,” Ducey said. “To find a lower unemployment rate, you’d have to go back 13 years to 2008.”
Ducey discussed Arizona’s economic growth Thursday at a Coalition to Protect American Workers event with Steve Snyder, CEO of 21st Century Healthcare, and Chris Baker, president of Creative Printing & Packaging. Moderated by Coalition founder Marc Short, the discussion was held at 21st Century Healthcare in Tempe.
With a total of 2.998 million nonfarm jobs, Arizona is among the first states in America to reach pre-pandemic unemployment levels.
Daria Orozco, owner of the Express Employment Professionals office in Phoenix, told The Center Square that Arizona’s economy will continue to lead the nation throughout the next decade. He said the state’s economic growth results from several factors.
“From a business perspective, Arizona’s policies are incredibly business-friendly, which is why many companies are relocating here from states where business regulations continue to stifle growth,” Orozco said. “Additionally, Arizona has significant economic diversity with various industries located all across the Phoenix-Metro area and the state. Pair this with being a top location for individuals and families on the move for new professional opportunities, and Arizona is poised for continued growth for years to come.”
Victor Riches, president and CEO of the Goldwater Institute, a free-market think tank in Phoenix, said he is unsurprised by Arizona’s economic success.
“We cut income taxes for all Arizonans and now have the lowest flat income tax rate in the nation,” he said. “We’re cutting regulations, and we’re making it easier for licensed professionals to get to work. That makes businesses want to grow and expand here, and it attracts new residents to our state, as well.”