(The Center Square) – Many of Arizona’s first responders will soon know if they’ve already been infected with the novel coronavirus, thus likely immune to it.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday a partnership between the state and the University of Arizona to provide 250,000 antibody tests for those on the frontlines in fighting the spread of COVID-19.
“Antibody testing is not a cure-all, but learning more about it is an important step to identifying community exposure, helping us make decisions about how we protect our citizens, and getting us to the other side of this pandemic more quickly,” Ducey said. “Our health care workers and first responders are on the front lines, and my top priority is to identify ways to protect them and I am eager to get this underway.”
The university will administer the testing and determine if the first responder has recovered. They must get permission from the federal government before testing can begin.
In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Ducey talked about the method of testing blood samples to see if an individual has already developed antibodies for the virus.
"I'm certain we all know people that were sick in January or early February and wonder if they indeed did have COVID-19," he said. "Here in Arizona, we're not just talking about that, we're taking action for our citizens."
University of Arizona President Bobby Robbins called the measure an important step to protect frontline workers.
“The more testing that is done, the clearer the road map to recovery,” he said. “As a premier research institution in the country, the UofA is ready and poised to provide this service to the state of Arizona.”
Some medical laboratories in the valley are already offering antibody testing. ArcPoint Labs in Scottsdale, for instance, is offering drive-up testing for $60. They caution that antibody testing does not guarantee that an individual has immunity to COVID-19.