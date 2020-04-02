(The Center Square) – To better allow vulnerable Arizonans to stay home, Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order Thursday that will allow pharmacists to refill maintenance medications for up to 180 days without requiring a doctor visit.
“We want to make sure our seniors and vulnerable populations are staying safe and physically distancing to the greatest extent possible, while having access to needed medications,” Ducey said Thursday. “This commonsense order will also help free up physicians to focus on providing critical medical services at this time.”
The measure is the latest in the state’s battle against the rapidly spreading COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that’s infected 1,598 people, killing 32 in the state, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The majority of the cases confirmed are in Maricopa County.
Specifically, the order directs the state Board of Pharmacy to suspend electronic prescribing rules and extend the seven-day requirement for a prescriber to deliver a follow-up paper prescription to fifteen days when necessary.
Although the order includes Schedule II drugs, controlled substances are not included in the order.
It also places new restrictions on filling hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, common prescriptions for people who have rheumatoid arthritis and other ailments. The order limits the prescription to a 14-day supply and requires that a prescription must be presented with a diagnosis code for COVID-19 from the prescriber.
The order also removes the state permit requirement for companies that produce hand sanitizer. Several distilleries in the state have switched their production processes to produce sanitizer rather than liquor.
Unlike other orders, this mandate has no deadline. It’s to be considered for repeal by the governor every two weeks.
Another executive order signed last week allows for a significant expansion of telemedicine services.