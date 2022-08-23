(The Center Square) – Arizona motorists are risking the safety of children and a $250 fine around 13,000 times every school year.
State and local officials are reminding Arizonans to watch closely for school buses that are loading and unloading children now that school is back in session.
Public school buses in Arizona are equipped with a retractable stop sign that often lights up when out. It’s a clear warning for motorists that they’re not to pass the bus while loading or unloading children.
The Arizona Department of Transportation estimates that motorists ignore that sign around 13,000 times a year.
“School buses are back on our roads, and it is imperative that motorists must be aware of, and follow the laws regarding these buses and their precious cargo,” said Graham County School Superintendent Donna McGaughey. “Whether driving toward, or following a bus that has stopped, motorists should stop until the bus starts moving again or the flashing lights and stop sign are no longer out and flashing. Please pay attention!”
ADOT streamlined the process for bus drivers to report stop-arm violators. Instead of faxing a form to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, drivers can simply fill out an online form to ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division. The department sends the motorist a warning.
“Oftentimes, the reports were difficult to read, and it put DPS in the middle,” said MVD Senior Division Administrator Susan Trask in an Aug. 22 ADOT blog post. “We created an online form for the bus drivers to easily complete and submit directly to the MVD electronically, saving a step and allowing the notices to go out more quickly.”
Since the law took effect in 2013, motorists ticketed for passing a school bus while its stop arm is extended face a $250 fine for the first offense. A second offense within three years results in a $750 fine and up to six months without a license.