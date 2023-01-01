(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona.
Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix.
The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the new campus. The company has maintained its headquarters in Arizona since 1970, despite expanding locations nationally.
"I could not be more excited that Discount Tire chose to maintain its local presence with this new headquarters in North Phoenix," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. "Given Discount Tire's long history of growing its own talent, I suspect many a career will be launched at this new location."
The office is expected to be over 300,000 square feet, with room for both the Discount Tire Headquarters and the founders' philanthropy. All proceeds from the land purchased will be invested by the state toward the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund, which serves to benefit Arizonan K-12 education.
"Our commitment is to create the best, most positive experience for our people," said Michael Zuieback, chairman of Discount Tire. "We are pleased to acquire this property in Phoenix and begin work on an innovative, sustainable workspace that honors and strengthens the culture on which our company was founded."
The decision was supported by both the Arizona Commerce Authority and Governor Doug Ducey's administration.
"Discount Tire is one of Arizona's greatest business success stories," Gov. Ducey said. "From Bruce Halle's first stores in Phoenix more than 50 years ago to growing to be the nation's premier tires and wheels retailer, Discount Tire has always done business while giving so much back to Arizona and our communities."